Restaurateurs in shock, say survival at stake

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 12:07 IST

The twenty one days lockdown in the country, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has already begun to show its repercussions. Restaurants and eateries are the worst-hit sectors that are bearing the brunt of lockdown in the capital. They all are now relying on the government for financial stability. Will they be able to find light after the end of this murky, dark tunnel of coronavirus pandemic? City based restaurateurs and eatery owners share their plight.

Saurabh Mehta, owner of Mallacca restaurant is completely devastated with how things are shaping up around him due to the shutdown. “Besides being forced to pay full salaries to all our employees, not to mention the utility payments, i.e. rent, electricity, gas bills, tax payments (GST/VAT) and excise renewal fees, it is disheartening that we are not getting any help financial help or benefit from the government to overcome the roadblock. The government needs to act to ensure the survival of not just the restaurant owners but of the thousands of workforce employees whose livelihood depend on the outlets being operational.”

Restaurateur Zoravar Kalra says, “The impact of the pandemic is not just what we are dealing with in the present, it will have snowball effect in the months to come. The F&B industry is one of ones that has been hit the worst. Restaurants are not operational, the staff in our industry doesn’t have the option to work from home. It is impacting everyone in the industry in a big way. The recovery plan should be to come back stronger and together. Reassure guests that it is safe to come out and eat. It will take several months for the industry to stabilize. We are hopeful and look forward to welcoming our patrons back soon once everything is safe and eagerly wait to continue to serve them in the true spirit of hospitality. Until then I urge everyone to stay and take all necessary precautions. “

The restaurateurs also believe that because of the economic slowdown, a lot of restaurants will not even open after the lockdown gets over.

“Now after this lockdown, we will have to start completely afresh and depending on the number of visitors again we will have to redesign our business model and might have to take some harsh steps including layoffs although that will be our last resort incase government doesn’t support us through the hard times, but having said that many restaurants might not even open again and shall permanently close their shutters because of lack of demand and their own lack of resources to sustain within this hostile environment. The governments logical step of shutting down the whole country is right to avoid loss of human lives but economically it is going to hit us all,” says Suveet Kalra, owner of Ardor 2.1 and Ardor 29.

“The restaurant industry is in a massive shock. While we understand and appreciate the government’s efforts but if ever there was a time when restaurant industry needed government support then this is that time. For us salaries, rentals and EMIs will need to be paid in next week or so. Government, banks and real estate owners need to step in now with relief towards all these aspects and support with some tax holiday for us. Else many people will lose jobs and businesses that have been built over the years may never open shops again,” says Ishita Yashvi, co-owner of Namak Mandi.