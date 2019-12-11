Retro decor is making a comeback, here are tips to get the look for your home.

more-lifestyle

Your home gives an insight into your personality along with highlighting some emotional experience, a study has shown. Buying the home of your dream is something that everyone aspires for. The next task is to decorate your living space in a way that reflects your personality and style. And while your home should contain all the elements to make it comfortable, it should also be inclusive of the latest trends.

From vintage chairs to shag rugs, there’s a host of home decor ideas that are making a major comeback.

Heena Jain, Head Design Consultant, WoodenStreet shares classic interior decoration trends to follow when you want to give your home a retro effect:

Vintage rocking chairs

Rocking chairs are certainly not out-of-trend. In the 18th century they were in the limelight, and now once again see the spotlight. Authentic and ideal for a reading nook, they will make you feel cosy and relaxed.

L-shaped conversation sofas

Perfect for a big living room, L-shaped sofas can be your home’s cozy spot. Use neutral colours for the couch and bright pillows for added accent.

Pendant lights

From ornate chandeliers to minimalist fixtures, adding light is a must to look vintage chic. A clever play of light and shadows could instantly uplift the aura of an intimate sit-down dinner at home.

Bold wallpapers

Adding wallpaper on the front wall of the room with floral or some geometric pattern, gives a dramatic look.

Velvet curtains and shag rugs

Want that ‘70s vibe to take a new turn? Opt for velvet curtains in bold shades. Shag rugs have come back in a new way, too. Ditch dark colours as they’re much less daring today. Instead opt for more soft, cozy and fluffy ones.

Wooden panelling

Trendy in the ‘90s, wooden panelling is no longer old-fashioned and has made a comeback with slimmer slatted patterns and a smooth texture.

Houseplants

Aesthetic meets pure air in new homes, and houseplants serve both purposes well. Add a touch of nature to your spaces with the best indoor plants for your home.

-- with inputs from IANS

