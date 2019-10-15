Home decor is a direct reflection on one’s personality type

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 06:52 IST

Corners of your home give insight into your personality along with highlighting some emotional experience, says study.

The study published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Review highlights that being in a certain location dramatically constrains or facilitates certain emotional experience, our sense of connection with others, and our productivity and performance.

PHOTOS: Top 5 home décor for this season

“There is no such thing as neutral, empty space-wherever you are, you are in a particular place that has psychological meaning,” says Benjamin Meagher, a social psychologist at Hope College.

“It’s time for psychologists to move outside the head of the individual to consider the broader context in which psychological activity takes place,” he added.

Much of social and personality psychology research, and psychology in general looks at how we feel and think in our minds, as well as how we react to specific situations, but this study suggests that we are often ignoring our physical environment.

ALSO READ: These are the top 10 home decor trends for 2019

Take the example of couples in their homes. One pair are film buffs, they’ve focused their resources to a comfy couch and a large screen. Another pair, into food, has focused much of their resources on a kitchen that allows them to cook unique meals.

The changes the couple make to their homes reflect their personalities, but it will also reinforce those aspects of their personalities.

ALSO READ: Florals in your living room: Here’s how you can make this trend work for your decor

If people in the partnership have different interests, trying to share the same space may cause conflict. Sometimes couples might even create their own spaces in such a situation.

How people shape their spaces can also impact the psychological well-being beyond the individual.

ALSO READ: 7 home decor trends to take your interiors to the next level

Earlier research on college dormitories, hospitals, and nursing homes showed that certain designs such as suite vs. apartment layouts, influence how often people interact, and how much they feel like they belong in that community.

This study can help architects, city planners, interior designers, and other specialists in applied fields design places that can promote healthier behaviour and more positive experiences among occupants.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 06:51 IST