Return to a fragrant home: How to use lavendar, ylang ylang, jasmine and other fragrances to uplift your mood

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:44 IST

Years back, in the time of royalty, myrrh was burnt to lend palaces with a fragrant spiritual vibe, zenanas decorated with roses and jasmines and incense sticks. Home fragrances are there today too, as candles, essential oils, mists among others.

Adding a fragrance to your room not only lends it a good smell but also calms the senses. “It adds an aura, a sense of calm and comfort so when you walk through the door after a long day, you are enveloped by it,” says Shishir Mehta of Scentido Niche Perfumery. Agrees Rajni Ohria, of Ohria Ayurveda, adding one shouldn’t use artificial products. “Use fragrance free from paraffin, dyes, lead or any animal by-products. Candles derived from natural soft wax of soya, coconut, and carnauba, burn slower and are non-toxic, producing less soot. Also, natural scents from plants render them safe for the environment,” adds Ohria.

Lift up your mood with fragrance Pick fragrances that make the environment feel fresh. ”A strong fragrance can be disturbing and cause nausea. Place a cotton ball dipped in your favourite aroma oil and place it in the AC duct or near the vents. Your room will be filled with your favourite aroma. You can also pour 4-5 drops of essential oil on a cotton ball and let it evaporate. You can keep the cotton ball on your work desk or next to your laptop,” says aromatherapist Blossom Kochhar.

DIY Spray Mist: Pour some water mixed with your favourite essential oil in a spray bottle. Shake the bottle well and spray it in the air to deodorize the room. You can also keep a bowl of water with some fresh flowers and put a few drops of essential oil, such as rose, jasmine or ylang ylang oils.

Pick the right aroma

Lavender: Lavender helps relieve stress, helps soothe a cold and relaxes your body.

Peppermint: It helps in headache, nausea, travel sickness and fatigue. It can also help cure insomnia.

Jasmine: It helps in restoring emotional balance, reducing anxiety, fighting depression and nervous chills. It is also a strong aphrodisiac.

B071HNWZ1S, B07S1KDZN4

Neroli: Calms palpitation and uplifts the mood. It helps in relieving insomnia and anxiety. It is a very gentle and subtle aphrodisiac.

Ylang Ylang: It is a powerful aphrodisiac. It helps in pepping up your mood, eases high BP, nervous tensions and palpitation.

B075ZTCXPD, B075CX1NJF

Sandalwood: It is a strong aphrodisiac. It has rejuvenating effects and it helps keeps depression and nervousness at bay

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 13:39 IST