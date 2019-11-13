Shed toxins from your body with Ginseng tea. 5 tips to follow

more-lifestyle

A busy lifestyle, high levels of pollution, and a greater inclination of snacking on unhealthy food, call for regular detoxification of the body.

Experts have touted Ginseng tea as a traditional Korean herbal tea that eliminates accumulated toxins from the body.

Rita Bakshi, senior gynaecologist and IVF expert at International Fertility Centre, and Amit Goel, co-founder, National Food and Beverages list these benefits of Ginseng tea, if taken in moderation:

Revitalise your immune system

Ginseng tea recharges and boosts the immune system of the entire body by flushing out the toxins from the body. It even helps in weight loss.

Aids digestion

Anyone having problems with digestion can have ginseng tea to the rescue as this tea benefits in the normal secretion of pepsin. The ginseng tea has natural properties of improving the digestive system.

Detoxifies blood

This is a lesser-known fact but ginseng tea helps in lower and getting done with the toxicities in the blood. It is also mildly diuretic that ensures that blood is constantly cleansed and purified.

May improve fertility levels

Ginseng tea can help in improving the fertility levels in males by battling sexual problems, improving the sperm count, boosting libido and dealing with erectile dysfunction. It happens because of the presence of ginsenosides, the major pharmacological active component of Ginseng.

Soothes menstrual pain

Ginseng naturally contains micronutrients that helps in alleviating stress from vaginal muscles and relieving from menstrual cramps.

