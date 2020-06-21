Solar Eclipse 2020 live updates: Surya Grahan Time, How and where to Watch ‘Ring of Fire’ Live Stream, Precautions
‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse LIVE Updates: In India, the path of the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse will start near Gharsana in Rajasthan around 10:12 AM today.
09:15 AM IST
Surya Grahan Time Today
09:30 AM IST
Where to watch ‘Ring of Fire’ in India
09:35 AM IST
Partial eclipse in Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai
The Earth is hosting a rare kind of solar eclipse this June 21 which is also coinciding with the summer solstice, or the first day of summer. June 21 will also be the longest day of the year, when people around the world will witness a celestial event known as the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse or an annular solar eclipse.
In India, the path of the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse will start near Gharsana in Rajasthan around 10:12 AM today. Depending on where a person in located from the central path of the eclipse, it will be visible between 9:56 AM to 2:29 PM, according to a press release from Planetary Society, India. The ‘Ring of Fire’ will be visible to people living in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand.
A large number of people in India and the world are waiting for the annular solar eclipse that will occur today. This is the first solar eclipse of 2020 and coincides with the summer solstice, the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.
The path of annular solar eclipse will start near Gharsana in Rajasthan around 10:12 AM. However, the phase of annularity will be only for one minute – it will begin around 11:49 am and end at 11:50 am
A PTI report said that the ‘Ring of Fire’ will be visible for one minute from places such as Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand.
In Kolkata, the partial eclipse will begin at 10.46 AM and end at 2.17 PM; In New Delhi from 10.20 AM to 1.48 PM; 10 AM to 1.27 PM in Mumbai; from 10.22 AM to 1.41 PM in Chennai; and between 10.13 AM and 1.31 PM in Bengaluru.