Solar eclipse in times of Covid-19: No gathering allowed, holy dip to be banned in Kurukshetra

india

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 08:12 IST

India will witness the annular solar eclipse on Sunday (June 21). The Ministry of Earth Sciences has said that the celestial event will be visible in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when it comes in between the earth and the sun and all the three objects are aligned.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the moon falls short of that of the sun and it fails to cover up the latter completely. As a result a ring of the sun’s disk remains visible around the moon.

The sky gazers will get an opportunity to observe the “ring of fire” during the phenomenon.

Few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa and Suratgarh.

The full solar eclipse will begin at 10:12 am and the phase of annularity will end at 11:50 am. The entire event, however, will end after 2 pm.

But this year, the coronavirus pandemic is set to affect the event. At Kurukshetra, one of the places where the eclipse will be visible, the administration has decided to impose prohibitory orders from Friday. The provision bans the assembly of more than four persons.

District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata said the decision has been taken to ban the holding of the solar eclipse fair in the city as well as within one km of holy tanks at Pehowa and other religious places in Kurukshetra district.

He said that steps are being taken to ensure that no one takes a dip at Kurukshetra’s Brahma Sarovar and Sannehit Sarovar during the solar eclipse in view of coronavirus outbreak.

Violators would be charged under Section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant).

Police have started setting up barricades and increased ‘check points’ on the approaching roads to Kurukshetra to stop any vehicular traffic from June 19 night.