Summer special: For the love of lychee

From reimagining lychee in kheer as a dessert to some tangy mocktails like lychee panna desire, your love for lychee is just going to grow profound with these interesting lychee recipes.

Lychee is a sweet treasure, a summer love and the most delicious seasonal fruit. It’s blazing hot and it’s about time you churn out lychee and make delectable lychee appetizers to beat the sweltering heat. It’s one of the best fruits to keep you cool when the sun is brutal. Besides being nectarous, the fruit is a good source of antioxidant to support hearty health. It also boosts immunity, nourishes your skin and complexion, and regulates blood pressure. Let’s have a look at easy, quick and flavorsome dishes to devour litchi but with a twist!

1. Lychee Ginger Fizz

Ingredients :

100 ml lychee syrup/crush/juice, 200 ml ginger ale, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tbsp sugar syruplitchi/ginger/mint leaves/lemon slice for garnishing, ice cubes.

Method:

1. Add sugar syrup, lemon juice and litchi syrup and stir with a spoon.

2. Now add ginger ale in it and give a quick stir.

3. Quickly add handful of ice, some mint leaves and lemon slices to garnish.

4. Serve chilled.

Recipe by Mixologist Suraj Singh, The Mellow Garden

2. Lychee and water chestnut kheer

Method:

Drain and roughly chop 300gms of litchis and 200gms of water chestnut. Soak 150gms of basmati rice for fifteen minutes, drain and grind coarsely.

Pour 5 cups of milk in a deep, thick-bottomed pan and boil for ten minutes stirring continuously so that skin does not form on top.

Add coarsely ground rice and cook till rice granules are soft.

Add 3 tbsp of grated khoya and half cup sugar.

Add chopped litchis and water chestnut and stir for two minutes.

Sprinkle ½ tsp green cardamom powder and few drops of rose water.

Remove from heat.

Cool kheer and pour into individual serving bowls.

Sprinkle with sliced almonds and pistachios. Serve chilled.

Recipe by Chef Harangad Singh, Pra Pra Prank, Gurugram.

3.Fresh lychee and mascarpone cheese cake

Method: Cook 3 eggs wholly, add 250 gms sugar in the double boiler.

Take 250 gms of whipped cream and soften it by adding 50 ml of fresh milk and 300ms of mascarpone cheese.

Fold the whipped cream with mixture in double boiler.

Add 450 gms of crushed fresh litchis and add 30 gms of gelatin to the mixture.

Pour the mixture in your desired shape and keep it in freezer.

Let it set for 4 hours. Serve it with fresh litchi. Garnish with mint on top.

Recipe by executive chef Diwas Wadhera, Crowne Plaza

4. Lychee Panna desire

Ingredients:

Lime juice: 20 ML

Lichi juice: 60 ML

Aam pannna: 30 ML

Kaffir lime: 2

Method:

Shaken together served in margarita glass and voila

Recipe by Manish Chauhan, mixologist, Farzi Cafe

5. Chatpata Lychee Mojito

Ingredients: 5 lychee, peeled, deseeded, 30 ml litchi crush/60 ml litchi juice, 10 mint leaves, 4-5 leave mint sprig for garnish, 1 lime cut into 4 wedges, 15 gm black salt, 15 gm cumin powder, 1 can club soda.

Method

1. Add lime wedge, litchis into a high ball glass. Use a muddler to crush the ingredients in the glass

to extract the juices. Do not strain the mixture.

2. Tap the 10 mint leaves in between both palms making a clap sound and add in glass.

3. Fill the glass almost to the top with ice.

4. Add the black salt & cumin powder, stir gently.

5. Pour litchi crush/litchi juice over ice and fill the glass with club soda.

6. Stir, taste, and salt if desired.

7. Garnish with the mint Sprig

Recipe by: Chef Ullas Arora

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: May 30, 2019 15:28 IST