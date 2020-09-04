Teacher’s Day 2020: Quotes, wishes and messages to share with your favourite teachers

more-lifestyle

Annually on September 5, we celebrate National Teacher’s Day to express our gratitude and honour the teachers in our lives that have influenced us and taught us about everything the world has to offer. This day was designated in 1962 as a celebration of one the greatest teachers our country has ever seen, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. His birthday serves as a day for celebration for all the students and their teacher.

Teachers receive cards, gifts, and flowers from their students and in certain schools, students perform plays, and dances for their teacher’s entertainment. But as that may be impossible right now due to the pandemic, here are some quotes and messages you can share with your teachers to celebrate this joyous occasion with them, even through online means.

Quotes:

“Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well.” – Aristotle

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

“A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others.” – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

“Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students.” – Charles Kuralt

“The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.” – Khalil Gibran

Wishes and Messages:

You have taught me many things in life, but the most important lesson I learnt is how to be a better person. Happy Teacher’s Day!

I feel extremely lucky that I have you as a teacher. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Teacher’s Day.

Being a teacher isn’t like a 9 to 5 job, thanks for being available whenever we had a problem. Thanks for always making us feel that way! Happy teacher’s day!

It’s been an utmost honour to be able to attend your classes; you taught us in the most possible friendly way! Thank you for being kind to us!

Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. You introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy Teacher’s Day 2020!

All the efforts and hard work you’ve invested to bring out the best in us can never be repaid in mere words. We can only feel grateful for having a teacher like you!

You taught us like a teacher, protected us like our parents and guided us like a mentor. You truly deserve this day so much. Happy teacher’s day to my most beloved teacher!

You have a very special power of inspiring young people like me. We need more teachers like you in our schools and colleges. Happy teacher’s day to you!

Dear Teacher, I would not be where I am in life right now, had it not been for your guidance and wisdom. I owe you all of success. Thank you! And a Happy Teacher’s Day!

Dear teacher, Thanks for supporting and enlightening all my way. If only I could have your blessing for a lifetime, I would succeed the way I have done always. Have a wonderful Teachers Day!

Teachers have to lead by example, and you have always been an excellent example to follow. As a student, I feel very grateful to have such a great mentor in my life. Happy Teacher’s Day!

