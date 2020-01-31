The road to recovery for anemia in Ayurveda. Here’s all you need to know

The most common ailment among Indian women is anemia. It means absence of blood and refers to reduction of hemoglobin level in body. Normal level of hemoglobin in adult females is between 12 to 16 g/dl, while in adult males it is between 14 to 18 g/dl.

In Sanskrit ‘Pandutya’ means whitish colouration. Since anemia is characterised by a whitish tint on skin, eyes and nails, it is called Pandurog in Ayurveda. It can be caused by non-nutritious diet, weak digestive fire, malnutrition or loss of blood, says Dr Partap Chauhan, author, TV personality and director of Jiva Ayurveda.

Chauhan underlines the common causes of anaemia, home remedies and some lifestyle changes to cure the disease.

Common causes: Diminished production, increased destruction or severe loss of red blood cells leads to anemia. Deficiency of iron, thyroxine, vitamins B12, C folate results in diminution of RBC production while various infections, toxins, antibodies and congenital structural abnormalities lead to their increased destruction. Other than this, anemia can also be the cause of other serious diseases.

Symptoms of anaemia: Headache, loss of appetite, fatigue, weakness, breathlessness, giddiness, swelling around eyes, whitish tint on skin, nails and eyes, palpitations and sleeplessness

Home remedies: Besides the prescribed medicines, you can follow the below mentioned home remedies.

Half a cup of apple juice should be mixed with half a cup of beetroot juice. Put honey into this mixture and stir it well. If the juice can be consumed twice a day, it would take up the hemoglobin level.

The second option is to take the juice of turmeric with daily.

Soak one teaspoon of black sesame seeds in water for two hours. Take the soaked sesame seeds and grind it into a paste. Mix one teaspoon of paste of sesame seeds and honey to a glass of milk. Drink this milk daily to improve the hemoglobin level.

Lifestyle changes: Anemia patients should keep in mind the following points in their daily lives:

Avoid indigestion in your daily lives. Do not take spicy food. Further to this, avoid having non-vegetarian food.

Have light meals including lentil soups, vegetable soups. Pomegranate and melons should be included in your diet.

Cook the anemia patient’s food in iron pots. This helps to retain the haemoglobin level in the body.

If you have problems like piles or menstrual problems, take immediate doctor’s advice.

