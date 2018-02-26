Throwing a Holi party? Impress your guests by making these 5 easy cocktails
Your choice of drinks can make or break the party. Liven things up by dishing out these delicious drinks that will leave your guests wanting for more.more lifestyle Updated: Feb 26, 2018 09:45 IST
On the occasion of Holi, floor your family and friends with innovative cocktails like an Eye Of A Tiger, Moon Spring and Naughty Angel. Angad Singh Gandhi, India Brand Ambassador, Glenfiddich, mixologist Yangdup Lama and Nishant Sukhija, owner at Master of Malts, listed recipes to make your Holi parties livelier:
* Eye Of A Tiger:
Ingredients: 20 ml Malibu
20 ml White rum
60 ml Orange juice
60 ml Cranberry juice
Ice cubes
Method: Shake the ingredients in a shaker and serve over ice in old fashioned glass.
Garnish: Orange slice
* Nutty Rob Roy
Ingredients: 60ml Walnut infused Glenfiddich 15
10 ml Palm sugar/black pepper syrup
30ml Apple juice
1 Egg white
Method: In a shaker glass filled with ice pour all of the above ingredients and shake well. Strain and serve straight up in a tulip glass. Garnish with caramelised apple slice
* Twisted Whiskey Sour : In a shaker add- 60 ml Bourbon whiskey
20 ml Fresh lime juice
20 ml Homemade cinnamon syrup
Ice cubes
Method: Shake well serve over ice in an old fashioned glass.
Garnish: Lime twist and a cinnamon stick
* Naughty Angel
Ingredients: 90 ml Vanilla ice cream
40ml Vodka
20 ml Kahlua
Method: Blend the ingredients in a proper blander with few ice cubes. Serve in a cocktail glass.
Garnish: Roasted coffee powder.
* Moon Spring
The Glenfiddich 21 Year Old comes alive with its nuanced rum character as it combines with Silver Tips Full-moon Tea.
Ingredients: 60ml Glenfiddich 21
60ml Silver Tips Fullmoon Tea Liquor
1 Orange Nasturtium Petal Ice Cube
Method: In an old fashioned glass measure the Glenfiddich 21. Add 60 ml of the Silver Tips Fullmoon Tea Liquor. Drop one sphere ice/cube ice of nasturtium flower and serve.
* Darjeeling Mail Old Fashioned
Ingredients: 60 ml Glenfiddich 18
10ml Castleton Muscatel concentrate
1 Spring Water Ice Cube
Method: In an old fashioned glass drop a big size spring water ice cube/sphere and measure the Glenfiddich 18, Castleton Muscatel concentrate and stir gently. Garnish with dehydrated marigold petals and serve.
