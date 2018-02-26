Throwing a Holi party? Impress your guests by making these 5 easy cocktails

On the occasion of Holi, floor your family and friends with innovative cocktails like an Eye Of A Tiger, Moon Spring and Naughty Angel. Angad Singh Gandhi, India Brand Ambassador, Glenfiddich, mixologist Yangdup Lama and Nishant Sukhija, owner at Master of Malts, listed recipes to make your Holi parties livelier:

* Eye Of A Tiger:

Ingredients: 20 ml Malibu

20 ml White rum

60 ml Orange juice

60 ml Cranberry juice

Ice cubes

Method: Shake the ingredients in a shaker and serve over ice in old fashioned glass.

Garnish: Orange slice

* Nutty Rob Roy

Ingredients: 60ml Walnut infused Glenfiddich 15

10 ml Palm sugar/black pepper syrup

30ml Apple juice

1 Egg white

Method: In a shaker glass filled with ice pour all of the above ingredients and shake well. Strain and serve straight up in a tulip glass. Garnish with caramelised apple slice

* Twisted Whiskey Sour : In a shaker add- 60 ml Bourbon whiskey

20 ml Fresh lime juice

20 ml Homemade cinnamon syrup

Ice cubes

Method: Shake well serve over ice in an old fashioned glass.

Garnish: Lime twist and a cinnamon stick

* Naughty Angel

Ingredients: 90 ml Vanilla ice cream

40ml Vodka

20 ml Kahlua

Method: Blend the ingredients in a proper blander with few ice cubes. Serve in a cocktail glass.

Garnish: Roasted coffee powder.

* Moon Spring

The Glenfiddich 21 Year Old comes alive with its nuanced rum character as it combines with Silver Tips Full-moon Tea.

Ingredients: 60ml Glenfiddich 21

60ml Silver Tips Fullmoon Tea Liquor

1 Orange Nasturtium Petal Ice Cube

Method: In an old fashioned glass measure the Glenfiddich 21. Add 60 ml of the Silver Tips Fullmoon Tea Liquor. Drop one sphere ice/cube ice of nasturtium flower and serve.

* Darjeeling Mail Old Fashioned

Ingredients: 60 ml Glenfiddich 18

10ml Castleton Muscatel concentrate

1 Spring Water Ice Cube

Method: In an old fashioned glass drop a big size spring water ice cube/sphere and measure the Glenfiddich 18, Castleton Muscatel concentrate and stir gently. Garnish with dehydrated marigold petals and serve.

