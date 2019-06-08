Treat yourself to vegan delights

Today going vegan seems like a smoothing sailing what with veganism becoming all-pervading. There is a remarkable variety of snacks and meals that you could include in your diet. Following a vegan diet doesn’t mean letting go of delicious pizza, pasta and other indulgences. We got a panoply of chefs to share some culinary delights which strike a balance between nutrition and taste. Incorporate them in your vegan food to savour healthy treats.

1. Coconut Chia Seeds Brulee

Recipe by : SET’Z at DLF Emporio, New Delhi.

Method: Take a sauce pan and put 175gms sugar, 35gms corn starch, and 1 pinch salt put in slow fire and mix together and melt it and add 800ml coconut milk. After some time, add 10ml vanilla extract, some lemon juice, 15gms vegan butter and 25gms chia seeds. Mix everything well. Take a bowl fill the mixture and keep it refrigerator for two hour. After that put sugar in top and blue torch fire.

2. Mac & Cheese

Recipe by : Chef Sanjeev Chauhan, The Mellow Garden, Gurugram.

Method: Cook 150gms macaroni pasta and drain. In a saucepan, melt ½ cup butter and ½ cup grated parmesan cheese over medium heat. Stir in 2 and ½ tsp flour to make a roux. Add 3 cups milk slowly into roux. Cook until cheese is melted and the sauce has to be little thick. Put macaroni in large casserole dish and pour sauce over macaroni and stir well. Add ½ cup bread crumbs. Spread over the macaroni and cheese to cover. Sprinkle with a little paprika. Bake at 350*c for 30 minutes and serve.

3. Buffalo garlic and chilli brussel sprouts

Recipe by : Executive chef Naresh Chinni, The Drunken Botanist , Gurugram.

Method: In a large pot of salted boiling water, boil trimmed 200gms brussels sprouts until bright green and fork-tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water. Arrange 100gms corn flour, 2 eggs, and 100gms panko bread crumbs in three shallow bowls. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, fill 300ml of canola oil. Dredge brussels sprouts: Dip in flour, then egg, then panko. Add dredged brussels sprouts to oil and fry until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate and season with salt and pepper. For buffalo sauce, take 20gms of vegan butter add chopped 30gms garlic, 20gms red chilli until transparent, add 150ml hot sauce. Adjust the taste with 20ml soy sauce and 20ml vinegar, once the brussel sprouts are done, toss in the sauce and serve with vegan ranch dressing.

4. Quinoa Bhel

Recipe by : Chef Ramesh Rana, Corporate chef at Decode Air Bar, Gurugram.

Method: Firstly, make beetroot chutney using 40gms of beetroot gel, 10gms of tamarind, 1gm of ginger, 2gms of chat masala, bit of sugar and salt to taste. After beetroot chutney is ready, decorate it on the plate. Cut small pieces of 10gms of Red and Green apple each. Mix it with 13gms of mint chutney and 13gms of tamarind chutney and 1gm of chat masala. Now take ring and fix it on plate. Add 20gms of onions, 15gms of tomatoes, 2gms green chilies, 4gm of rice puff, 2gms coriander leaves, 1gm of chat masala. Mix them well to make quinoa bhel. Now put 10gms sev, 5gms of pomegranate on top. Keep this aside and make tuile mixture. Take 5gms of flour, 10ml oil and add 30ml water. Now heat non-stick pan and put tuile mixture on it and cook it on slow flame. Mix the mixture and bhel.

5. Tofu Kathi Roll

Recipe by : Executive chef Vijay Thapliyal, The Lodhi Hotel, New Delhi

Method: Make a little tight dough with 100gms wheat flour, 3gms salt and water. Keep it for resting and then divide into 60 gm balls. Slice 10gms onion, 10gms tomato, 15 gms bell peppers and keep them aside. In a pan, heat 30ml olive oil. Add 1gm cumin seeds, 3gms chopped ginger, 3gms chopped green chillies and let it crackle. Add onions and 5gms coriander leaves and sauté for 2 minutes. Then add 3gms chilli powder, 2gms turmeric powder, 1gm cumin powder and 3gms coriander powder. Cook for another 1 minutes and now add 30gms tofu, tomatoes and 1gm mustard paste. Cook for another minute and check the seasoning. Now flatten the dough balls into very thin, transparent chapattis and cook on a tawa. Assembly: Take a chapatti and put the above mentioned mixture in its centre. Roll it and cook from all the sides. Serve with mint chutney.

6. Brown rice, pomegranate and red pepper salad, home grown mustard sprouts

Recipe by: F & B Head Rajesh Khanna, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa , New Delhi.

Method: Soak 150gms of brown rice for 45 minutes. Cook in boiling salted water on low heat to soft stage. Drain and keep aside. Mix rice, ½ Red and Yellow capsicum, 20gms chopped carrots and 20gms pomegranate seeds together. Add 75ml olive oil, 75ml pomegranate juice, 30ml lemon juice, pinch of salt and 5gms black pepper and mix together. Check for seasoning. Place in onion shells. Add 10gms mustard sprouts drizzled with olive oil. Garnish with garlic crostini. Serve cold.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 10:14 IST