Valentine’s Day 2019: 5 cocktails that you can make at home on V-day

On Valentine’s Day, there is so much to do. Picking your partner’s favourite flowers, chocolates, jewellery and many such special things that will make an ideal gift. A perfect evening date is of course on the cards with a nice meal and a good drink to celebrate the day of love. But as Valentine’s Day is a busy day and all restaurants and cafes are booked on priority why not stay in have a romantic night and a lovely meals with interesting cocktails that can be created at home. Just the right ingredient, flavour, texture and a perfect combination for a drink can take your romantic night up a notch.

Popular mixologist and owner, Sidecar artisanal cocktail bar,Yangdup Lama shares 5 exclusive cocktail recipes that can be created at home.

* Valentine Sparkle

Ingredients

Champagne/Sparkling wine 120ml

Fresh Strawberry puree 30ml

Release Orange oils from a fresh orange peel

Method - Pour the champagne first in a champagne flute and then the fresh strawberry puree and stir gently. Finish with fresh orange oils.

* Amora

Ingredients

Gin 50ml

Orange liqueur 10ml

Homemade cranberry puree 15ml

Fresh lime juice 10ml

Egg white 1 number

Method – Shaken and served over ice

* Chocolate Bunny

Ingredients

Vodka 20ml

Baileys 20ml

Crème de cacao 20ml

Fresh single cream 15ml

Method - Shaken and served straight

* Sparkling Sangria

Ingredients

Sparkling Wine 150ml

Passion fruit cordial 10ml

Freshly squeezed orange juice 45ml

Fresh chopped mixed fruits 3 tbsp

Method - Pour all ingredients into a chilled wine goblet. Gently stir and serve.

* Cider Jack Cocktail

Ingredients

Bourbon whiskey 60ml

Apple Cider vinegar 30ml

Fresh Apple juice 60ml

Palm sugar cordial 10ml

Method – Shaken and served over ice

These cocktails are also available at SIDECAR Artisanal Cocktail Bar (M Block, GK 2) in New Delhi.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 11:29 IST