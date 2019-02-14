Valentine’s Day 2019: 5 cocktails that you can make at home on V-day
On Valentine’s Day, there is so much to do. Picking your partner’s favourite flowers, chocolates, jewellery and many such special things that will make an ideal gift. A perfect evening date is of course on the cards with a nice meal and a good drink to celebrate the day of love. But as Valentine’s Day is a busy day and all restaurants and cafes are booked on priority why not stay in have a romantic night and a lovely meals with interesting cocktails that can be created at home. Just the right ingredient, flavour, texture and a perfect combination for a drink can take your romantic night up a notch.
Popular mixologist and owner, Sidecar artisanal cocktail bar,Yangdup Lama shares 5 exclusive cocktail recipes that can be created at home.
* Valentine Sparkle
Ingredients
Champagne/Sparkling wine 120ml
Fresh Strawberry puree 30ml
Release Orange oils from a fresh orange peel
Method - Pour the champagne first in a champagne flute and then the fresh strawberry puree and stir gently. Finish with fresh orange oils.
* Amora
Ingredients
Gin 50ml
Orange liqueur 10ml
Homemade cranberry puree 15ml
Fresh lime juice 10ml
Egg white 1 number
Method – Shaken and served over ice
* Chocolate Bunny
Ingredients
Vodka 20ml
Baileys 20ml
Crème de cacao 20ml
Fresh single cream 15ml
Method - Shaken and served straight
* Sparkling Sangria
Ingredients
Sparkling Wine 150ml
Passion fruit cordial 10ml
Freshly squeezed orange juice 45ml
Fresh chopped mixed fruits 3 tbsp
Method - Pour all ingredients into a chilled wine goblet. Gently stir and serve.
* Cider Jack Cocktail
Ingredients
Bourbon whiskey 60ml
Apple Cider vinegar 30ml
Fresh Apple juice 60ml
Palm sugar cordial 10ml
Method – Shaken and served over ice
These cocktails are also available at SIDECAR Artisanal Cocktail Bar (M Block, GK 2) in New Delhi.
