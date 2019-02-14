Valentine’s Day 2019: Aphrodisiac foods you should eat today

On Valentine’s Day, if you’re planning a home-cooked meal or going out for dinner — basically, no matter where you’re eating — it’s a good idea to choose food that’ll put you in the mood for love. Aphrodisiac foods are nature’s gifts to the romantically-inclined, because they are said to increase sexual desire. Scientific evidence is hard to come by, but several foods are touted to have aphrodisiac properties and libido-boosting effects. In any case, certain foods have mood-boosting qualities that can’t be argued with. So, with Valentine’s Day 2019 here, it’s time to read up on foods you can eat today:

Chocolate

Compounds in cacao, from which chocolates are made, often touted to have an aphrodisiac effect, particularly in women. However, studies provide little evidence to support this very popular belief.

Honey

It has allegedly been used for centuries to bring romance into marriages. One variety called “mad honey” is even marketed as a sexual stimulant, according to a study by US-based, National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Hot chilies are believed to cause the release of sex drive-boosting chemicals. (Unsplash)

Hot chilies

According to a popular belief, capsaicin, the compound that gives hot chilies their spiciness, stimulates nerve endings on the tongue, causing the release of sex drive-boosting chemicals. However, no studies support this belief.

Alcohol

Alcohol may act as an aphrodisiac by helping both men and women relax and get in the mood. However, heavy drinking may actually reduce arousal and sexual function, so moderation is key.

Garlic

Garlic breath aside, this is one of the “sexiest” foods you can eat because it’s high in allicin. It is a chemical compound that increases blood flow in a big way, which in turn increases energy and enhances stamina.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 10:18 IST