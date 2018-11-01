If you have a low sex drive, try dark chocolate to boost libido

In this day and age, stress and anxiety has conquered our body and minds and the aftereffects are dreadful, one of them being low sex drive regardless of age and gender. Studies have shown that around 50% of women suffer from intimacy issues, which include not being able to orgasm.

One fifth of men too face problems with regards to their libido, which impacts their relationships, and hence is a serious concern.

Luckily for us, there are ways and means by which these problems related to our sexual health can be controlled.

Dark chocolate is one food item which is excellent for overall sexual health as it increases dopamine levels, which is the chemical affecting the pleasure centres in the brain.

According to research published in the Journal of Proteome, eating 40g of dark chocolate everyday for 14 days can reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol in our body. It also helps in reducing blood pressure.

Since this helps in control hypertension, which can majorly affect your sex drive and cause erectile dysfunction, one can safely say that dark chocolate is the aphrodisiac you need for your sex life!

Of course, lifestyle factors such as your diet and exercise need to be controlled too, and dark chocolate is no substitute for that and medical supervision.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 16:43 IST