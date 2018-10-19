5 things you need to know about ecosexuality

Sexuality has been a defining factor in understanding human identity and nature in many ways. From physical to mental, from erotic to spiritual, sexuality plays an integral role in social and cultural environment to understand and process human anatomy. There are many forms of orientation, some not known to many, especially, ecosexuality.

Ecosexuality is the belief according to which humans indulge in sexual and non-sexual relationships with Mother Nature.

With the planet Earth is facing all sorts of perils destroying her natural resources, ecosexuals want that we should take a look at our relationship with her in a different manner. They want we should look at Earth as a lover and not as a mother.

The ecosexual community is led by a Melbourne-based group which had also launched an ecosex bathhouse called the Pony Express. The Pony Express comprises eco-porn in HD and ‘honey tsunami’ which are created every hour by a swarm of bees.

For the ones new to this concept, here are a few things you should know:

1. Having sex with the Earth

Ecosexuality fundamentally means showing the Earth some love- which could be physical or otherwise. There is an ecosex manifesto which spells this out clearly: “We shamelessly hug trees, massage the earth with our feet, and talk erotically to plants. We are skinny dippers, sun worshippers, and stargazers. We caress rocks, are pleasured by waterfalls, and admire the Earth’s curves. We make love with the Earth through our senses. We celebrate our E-spots. We are very dirty.”

2. They want you to see nature as your lover

Ecosexuals believe that we should not treat the planet as our mother, but as our lover. In an interview to the Guardian, Annie Sprinkle, one of the pioneers of the movement had said, “You might give your mother a hard time and she’ll put up with it, but with a lover it’s a question of give and take and, ecosexuals believe, that’s just what the planet needs right now.”

Ecosexuals believe that by actions such as hugging trees and having intercourse with the earth, they can help battle the strenuous effects on Mother Nature. (Unsplash.com)

3. Fighting climate change

By seeing the Earth as a lover, ecosexuals believe that they shall be able to battle climate change and hence protect and preserve the environment. They feel that by actions such as hugging trees and having intercourse with the earth, they can help battle the stresses that industrialization and related factors affecting Mother Nature.

4. Ecosexuality as an identity

According to their manifesto, ecosexuality is an identity just like being gay or bisexual.

It says: “For some of us being ecosexual is our primary (sexual) identity, whereas for others it is not. Ecosexuals can be GBTQI, heterosexual, asexual, and/or other. We invite and encourage ecosexuals to come out. We are everywhere. We are polymorphouse and pollen-amourous.”

5. Ecosexuals wear condoms- on their fingers

Ecosexuals at times also use tiny condoms which are worn on the fingers, since contraception as an integral part of ecosexuality. In fact, the Ecosexual Bathhouse in Australia takes the aid of sensors, UV light and microphones in order to sensitise people to non-human life and make them empathise with the environment in new ways.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 10:16 IST