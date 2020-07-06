e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Virtual party planners help turn cancelled bachelorette parties into online celebrations

Delhi’s brides-to-be have opted for the online route to celebrate with the girl squad with the help of professionals

Sanchita Kalra
One can now seek help from professional ‘virtual’ party organisers
One can now seek help from professional ‘virtual’ party organisers(Photo: Shutterstock. Photo for representational purpose only.)
         

The pandemic may have put a dampener on bachelorette trips and parties, but Delhi’s brides-to-be have opted for the online route to celebrate. For many if the celebrations can’t happen in real, the occasions can certainly replicated with the closest friends digitally.

“We had booked tickets to go to Goa in June for my bachelorette,” shares Rachita Khatreja, a Gurugram-based digital marketing expert who was looking forward to this girl squad vacation. However, she had to rethink her plans. “I organised an online bachelorette myself and sent e-vites to my besties,” she adds. The bride’s tribe gifted her small but meaningful presents such as e-vouchers and yearly OTT subscriptions.

Fashion graduate Sanya Goyal, another bride-to-be, didn’t let the crisis play spoilsport either. For her virtual bachelorette last week, she got do-it-yourself (DIY) food kits from the group’s favourite restaurant delivered to their homes. “We then had a quick cooking session with drinks, over a call, followed by a round of easy, engaging games,” she says. But Goyal admits virtual celebrations are tough to plan and execute, as they involve a lot of arrangement and coordination.

However, one can now seek help from professional ‘virtual’ party organisers. An art consultant Avani Sood and also a virtual party planner who runs Party On My Screen recently prearranged an online bridal shower. She says, “It’s about giving the celebrations a personalised touch with a proper flow, structure and coordination. Video calls become chaotic as people talk over. So my job is to make it more organised. But it all depends on how enthusiastic attendees are.”

She also suggests keeping celebrations under 60 minutes and the games easy.

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

