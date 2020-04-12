e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Vishu 2020: Importance and significance of the festival

Vishu 2020: Importance and significance of the festival

In Kerala, the beginning of the Zodiac New Year is celebrated as the festival of Vishu.

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
On this day, the most significant event is the sighting of the Vishukkani during dawn, which is believed to bring luck throughout the year.
On this day, the most significant event is the sighting of the Vishukkani during dawn, which is believed to bring luck throughout the year.(Shutterstock)
         

In Kerala, the beginning of the Zodiac New Year is celebrated as the festival of Vishu. While it is referred to as Vishu only in Kerala, the same spirit is shared in various festivals over India- such as Ugadhi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Bihu in Assam and Baisakhi in Punjab.

On this day, the most significant event is the sighting of the Vishukkani during dawn, which is believed to bring luck throughout the year. In Malayalam, the word ‘kani’ means ‘that which is seen first’, hence, ‘Vishukkani’ means ‘that which is seen first on Vishu.’

The Vishukkani is prepared by Malayali women, comprising items like rice, lemon, golden cucumber, jackfruit, kanmash kajal, betel leaves, golden yellow Konna flowers, an oil lamp, coins and currency notes and image of Vishnu, the Hindu god. This is the auspicious sight which family members open their eyes to first thing in the morning.

The Vishu festival is observed during the early hours of the morning in temples such as the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple or the Kulathupuzha Sree BaalaShastha Temple. On this occasion, family and friends prepare different types of delicacies as part of the day’s celebrations. They wake up early and watch the laburnum tree while making offerings comprising silver items, rice and money. Children are also an integral part of the celebrations and wear new clothes and burst firecrackers.

Vishu is a day of feasting and the food comprises sweet, salty, sour and bitter items. Food items include Veppampoorasam, which is a bitter preparation of Mampazhapachadi (a sour mango soup) and neem. Sadya is a feast which comprises traditional vegetarian dishes. Normally it is served on a banana leaf. There is a strong belief among people that if they see something auspicious on this day then their entire year shall be better.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
How coronavirus spread in Dharavi has kept authorities on toes
How coronavirus spread in Dharavi has kept authorities on toes
Covid-19: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 8447, death toll touches 273
Covid-19: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 8447, death toll touches 273
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
7 Nihangs held for chopping off Punjab cop’s hand during Covid-19 curfew
7 Nihangs held for chopping off Punjab cop’s hand during Covid-19 curfew
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle