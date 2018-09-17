Vishwakarma Day 2018: History, significance, shubh muhurat and puja timings

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti is a Hindu festival which is celebrated every year in September or October. It is celebrated according to the solar calendar on the day that the sun god leaves Simha rashi and enters Kanya rashi, also known as Kanya Sankranti Diwas.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated at specific times, the sunrise time is 6:17 am and the sunset time is 6.24 pm. The Sankranti moment on the day of Vishwakarma Puja shall be 12.54 am.

A garage owner offer prayers in front of utility tools, marking the Hindu festival of Vishwakarma Puja. (Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)

History of Vishwakarma Puja

According to Hindu tradition, Vishwakarma is known as the creator of the world. Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated mostly by industrial workers, engineers, weavers, artists and craftsmen. Those from the world of architecture also respect and pray to Vishwakarma. Craftsmen believe that the creation of their tools was due to Vishwakarma, which is why on this day they worship their tools.

