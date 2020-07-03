#WFH, no time to think what to cook for breakfast? Here are some quick ideas

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Period. But chasing deadlines, and completing targets, it’s one of the most missed meals, too. With busy lifestyle and most professionals working from home, breakfast becomes that one meal that you just can’t afford to miss! So, having a good and filling breakfast is of paramount importance. We suggest you five quick and easy breakfast options. Take your pick:

1. Avocado on toast

There’s nothing like a good ol’ avocado on crusty whole wheat toast, right? You can mash or slice it as per your taste. Scoop out the goodness of the pulp, and top it up with garlic, onion, tomato, add leafy herbs, drizzle balsamic vinegar. Or just go simple with red pepper flakes, lemon, salt and black pepper, and drizzle some extra-virgin olive oil on the top.

2. Vermicelli Upma

Wheat or semolina vermicelli is super quick to make. There’s no recipe simpler then making this one when trying your hands in the kitchen. It’s also one breakfast option that has many variations. Boil it and toss it with chopped onions, ginger, and add lots of veggies like carrots, beans and peas and voilà, it’s ready! Alternatively you could also heat oil, add urad dal, mustard and cumin seeds, chillies and curry leaves. Sauté these with onions and tomato purée, veggies, a little bit of water and bring it to a boil. Add turmeric powder and salt. Allow all ingredients to cook for five to six minutes.Then add vermicelli and mix well.

Avocadoes on toast are quick to prepare and taste best in breakfast. ( Photo: Shutterstock )

3. Masala Omelette

Most of us have a soft corner for eggs. So, masala omelette becomes one of the choicest dishes to prepare, and also the one that can be tried with all possible variations. You could add onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander, mushrooms, cheese or even chicken to make it more filling. Have fun with a variety of toppings such as capsicum and boiled potatoes. Make a smiling face with tomato ketchup, and serve!

4. Porridge

You can’t go wrong with porridge! A quick instant brekkie option, all it needs is a little bit of focus. Mix oats, milk, and water in a bowl, and add a pinch of salt and microwave it for about five minutes. Top it up with fruits of your choice, and then you can completely skip adding sugar. Add honey only when the porridge turns lukewarm or after it cools down.

5. Chickpea Salad

This breakfast option will keep you kicked till evening! So on days when you have long conference meetings planned over phone or web, all you have to do is right in the morning, boil chickpeas and soak some soya granules. Later, add peanuts, onion, tomato, salt and pepper, and sprinkle some chaat masala and lime juice. Give it a good toss and it’s ready.

