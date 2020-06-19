e-paper
World Music Day 2020: History, significance, celebrations and quotes

World Music Day or Fête de la Musique is an annual celebration that takes place on June 21 to honour amateur and professional musicians alike. On this day amateur and professional musicians are encouraged to showcase their work.

June 21 is celebrated as World Music Day annually.
June 21 is celebrated as World Music Day annually.(UNSPLASH)
         

World Music Day or Fête de la Musique is an annual celebration that takes place on June 21 to honour amateur and professional musicians alike. Over 120 countries celebration World Music Day by organizing free public concerts in parks, streets, stations, museums and other such public places. On this day musicians are encouraged to play in public. World Music Day was founded by France’s Minister of Culture, Jack Lang and also Maurice Fleuret, a French composer, music journalist, radio producer, arts administrator, and festival organiser, on the day of the summer solstice in Paris in 1982.

The primary aim of celebrating World Music Day is to provide free music to everyone, and also to encourage amateur musicians to showcase their work to the world. Music is beneficial to us, as studies and experts have found that it helps lower stress, helps people sleep better, music therapy is known to do wonders on people with mental health issues, helps one workout and exercise better and with the right kind of music people can even concentrate and focus better.

While World Music Day is all about outdoor and public performances, however this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic, global lockdowns and social distancing, the chances of any public gathering seem highly unlikely. However, several organisations and companies are organising virtual concerts, dances classes and competitions to celebrate World Music Day.

Here are some famous quotes by some of the most famous personalities:

One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. ― Bob Marley

Music is like a dream. One that I cannot hear. ― Ludwig van Beethoven

Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. ― Plato

I think music in itself is healing. It’s an explosive expression of humanity. It’s something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we’re from, everyone loves music. ― Billy Joel

Without music, life would be a mistake ― Friedrich Nietzsche

