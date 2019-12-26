Year ender 2019 special: 4 things that went viral on social media

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 17:50 IST

As 2019 comes to a close we take a look at five things that broke the internet from teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg to a number of online challenges. The list is both varied and interesting.

1. Bottle Cap Challenge

The bottle cap challenge, believed to have been started by Taekwondo instructor Farabi Davletchin, went viral on social media after actors, politicians and fitness addicts took it up.

In this challenge, a bottle needs to be placed on a hard surface, like a table or floor, and the cap of the bottle should be loosely screwed. The person taking up the challenge has to unscrew the cap of the bottle with a roundhouse kick.

The challenge is only successfully complete after the cap flies off, while the bottle remains static. The entire process has to be recorded in slow motion video, so that one knows if they had made it or not.

The challenge in India was taken up by Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Parineeti Chopra, Susmita Sen, Tiger Shroff among others. All these celebrities shared the video of the challenge taken on social media.

Kiren Rijiju, Union minister for youth affairs and sports, too showcased his fitness through the challenge. In his video post on the bottle cap challenge, Rijiju also send out a message against drugs. “Say no to drugs. Get ready for Fit India Campaign,” he wrote on Instagram.

2. Greta Thunberg

Swedish teen Greta Thunberg has become the face in the fight against climate change. Thunberg became internet’s hero after her ‘How dare you?’ speech at the United Nations Climate Summit in New York in September this year.

In her speech at the UN climate summit, a visibly angry Thunberg accused world leaders of not doing enough to tackle climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “How dare you?” she asked world leaders.

The 16-year-old, who has taken a year off from her studies, said. “This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean.”

US president Donald Trump mocked Thunberg for her comments at the UN summit. “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Trump had tweeted.

Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019 this week. She is the youngest person ever to receive the honour.

Trump tweeted to say that it was “ridiculous”. “Greta must work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” he tweeted.

Thunberg did hit back at the US president- “A teenager working on her anger management problem,” read her Twitter bio.

3. Kiki Challenge

Kiki challenge is a dance challenge went viral across the globe. It is based on Canadian hip-hop star Drake’s song “In My Feelings” from his album Scorpion.

In order to complete this challenge, the participant has to step out of a moving car, perform the dance while the car is moving and then again get into the car, without injuring themselves.

People attempting this challenge in India got injured and quite a few incidents were reported from Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Jaipur and other cities. Enforcement agencies in India too issued advisories against attempting the challenge.

4. Hum Fit Toh India Fit challenge

The challenge was started by Union Minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore as an attempt to make the country fitter. As a part of this challenge, the person has to record a video of him or her working out or exercising. The challenge went viral within three days.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also took it up. Virat Kohli tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi who accepted the challenge and posted a video showing him stretching and doing several yoga poses.

Politicians, actors, sportspersons and general public shared their videos. Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan took up the challenge.

