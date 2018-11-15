Bohemian Rhapsody is a stirring spectacle, says Rashid Irani

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Direction: Bryan Singer and (uncredited) Dexter Fletcher

Actors: Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee

Rating: 3.5 / 5

Bohemian Rhapsody pays rich tribute to Freddie Mercury, one of the most beloved entertainers of his generation, as it traces 15 years in the life of the man and his rock band, Queen.

It all started in 1970, when the toothy young singer-songwriter Farrokh Bulsara teamed up with a guitarist, a drummer and a bassist in Britain. The film follows their story through to their seismic performance at the Live Aid fund-raising concert at Wembley stadium in 1985.

Bohemian Rhapsody captures beautifully the essence of the larger-than-life Mercury. Rami Malek is sensational as he struts and swoops across the stage with utter abandon. The film factors in Mercury’s bisexuality, his AIDS diagnosis and the fallout of his decision to go solo towards the end of his career.

Show-stopping songs such as ‘We are the champions’, ‘Radio ga ga’ and ‘We will rock you’ are staged stunningly. Besides splendid supporting turns by Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy and Joseph Mazzello, as fellow band members, Tom Hollander and Mike Myers fetch up in cameos as a sharp lawyer and clueless record company executive respectively.

A fitting tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen, Bohamian Rhapsody is a stirring spectacle.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 16:25 IST