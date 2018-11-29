Ishaan Khatter shares Janhvi Kapoor’s photo on Instagram amid dating rumours. See pic

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor are doing little to suppress rumours about their relationship and this new picture is an example. Ishaan shared a new picture on Instagram that shows Janhvi bathed in the pretty blues of an evening sky.

“Y u photobomb?? Was going for a nice picture of open sky,” he captioned the photo. In the picture, Janhvi is seen calling someone on her phone and flashing a big smile.

Ishaan’s fans and followers were quick to call him out on his bluff. “Seems like u intentionally wanted to take her picture not the open sky because only she is focused other all are blurred! Whats going on ishaan?!,” a fan wrote. “Ho Gaya hai tujh ko toh pyar ladke lakh kar le tu inkaar ladke hai ye pyar ladke,” wrote another, quoting lyrics from a Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege song.

Janhvi and Ishaan were recently seen together at the #SocialForGood live-athon at the Facebook office in Mumbai with actor Priyanka Chopra. They were joined by comedians Bhuvan Bam and Mallika Dua, activist Gurmehr Kaur and actor Ritubhari Chakraborthy where they discussed living a life on social media and online bullying. The entire group then grabbed lunch together and Ishaan even shared a picture.

Janhvi was recently asked about her relationship status and if she was dating Ishaan when she appeared on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan. She denied dating Ishaan even as her brother Arjun mentioned how Ishaan is always seen around her.

Both Janhvi and Ishaan belong to film backgrounds. Janhvi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late screen icon, Sridevi, and Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor’s half brother.

Ishaan and Janhvi made their Bollywood debuts together with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak earlier this year. The film was a remake of Marathi film, Sairat. Janhvi will now be seen in Karan Johar’s historical epic, Takht.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 18:26 IST