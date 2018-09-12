Movie review: The Predator is a pointless reboot, says Rashid Irani

THE PREDATOR Direction: Shane Black

Actors: Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn

Rating: 2 / 5

It’s been 31 years since the original Predator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Several rather-average sequels followed that B-grade film’s success. The intergalactic monster is now back to wreak havoc all over again.

In an attempt to reinvent the franchise, writer-director Shane Black (Lethal Weapon, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) has fashioned an over-the-top action / sci-fi / horror hybrid. Black, incidentally, played a nerdy soldier on Schwarzenegger’s squad in the original film.

This time, the formulaic script gets a motley crew of seven misfits together and pits them against the genetically modified ET. The massive monster must battle its human stalkers and rogue fellow predators too.

The director has clearly had a good time orchestrating all the gunplay and testosterone-fuelled mayhem that follow; bodies pile up. Boisterous banter and mangy alien dogs are thrown in for good measure.

A perfunctory sub-plot sees a gifted young boy (Jacob Tremblay, the breakout star of Room, all tics and mannerisms) inadvertently summon the invading aliens to his suburban home.

Efforts to impart messages about issues such as global warming feel heavy-handed. The no-holds-barred climactic confrontation is underwhelming.

A barely serviceable update, The Predator is unlikely to succeed in creating a new generation of fans.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 15:53 IST