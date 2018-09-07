 The Nun offers no scares: Movie review by Rashid Irani | movie reviews | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 07, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

The Nun offers no scares: Movie review by Rashid Irani

This spin-off prequel to The Conjuring movies is just a collection of genre clichés.

movie reviews Updated: Sep 07, 2018 22:26 IST
Rashid Irani
Rashid Irani
Hindustan Times
The Nun,The Nun review,The Conjuring
A demon ‘terrorises’ a cloistered convent and a village, following the mysterious death of a nun.
THE NUN
  • Direction: Corin Hardy
  • Actors: Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga
  • Rating: 0.5 / 5

First there were The Conjurings, then the spinoff Anabelles, and now this spin-off prequel — that offers pretty much no scares at all.

A collection of genre clichés, The Nun follows an elderly exorcist (Demian Bicher) and a young novitiate (Taissa Farmiga) tasked with investigating the apparent suicide of a nun at a remote abbey in Romania. The duo is immediately faced with a spectral demon bent on terrorising the inhabitants of the cloistered convent and the nearby village.

Tepid jump-scare tactics, a murky visual aesthetic and a deafening soundtrack merely induce feelings of déjà vu. Faux-religious iconography abounds and the protagonists go through the familiar motions of throwing themselves into harm’s way repeatedly as they stumble towards the overwrought finale.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 22:26 IST

tags

more from movie reviews