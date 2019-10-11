e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Up close and personal: Rashid Irani reviews Diego Maradona

Asif Kapadia’s latest documentary offers a revelatory peek into the soccer superstar’s colourful life, on and off the football field

movie-reviews Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:25 IST
Rashid Irani
Rashid Irani
Hindustan Times
Diego Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinches its first Italian major league title in Naples, Italy
Diego Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinches its first Italian major league title in Naples, Italy(Meazza Sambucetti/AP/Shutterstock)
         
DIEGO MARADONA
  • Direction: Asif Kapadia
  • Actors: Diego Maradona, Corrado Ferlaino

Acclaimed British filmmaker Asif Kapadia’s follow-up to his previous two award-winning documentaries (Senna, 2010; Amy, 2015) is another compelling non-fiction portrait, this time of soccer superstar Diego Maradona.

Incorporating never-seen-before footage sourced from the footballer’s personal archive, Kapadia primarily concentrates on the rise-and-fall career arc between 1984 and 1992, when Maradona was in the glare of international spotlight.

Leading an unfancied Naples club team to two national-league titles and the coveted UEFA Cup, Maradona’s fall from grace was hastened by his cocaine addiction, his dealings with the Neapolitan mafia and Italy’s 1990 World Cup defeat to Argentina under the captaincy of their former hero.

Over the course of the two-hour film, the camera rarely strays from its subject. We are made privy, albeit only briefly, to Maradona’s impoverished childhood in a favela and his controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal in the 1986 quarter final World Cup encounter against Britain (widely considered symbolic revenge for his country’s defeat four years earlier in the Falklands War). It also looks at his steadfast refusal to acknowledge the son born out of wedlock.

Evidently reconciled with his past misdeeds and seemingly at peace with himself, the final scenes with an obese, well-past-his-prime Maradona are exceptionally poignant.

The iconic sportsman aptly encapsulated his feelings for ‘the beautiful game’ when he asserted, “When you’re on the pitch, life goes away. Problems go away. Everything goes away”. Touché!

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 14:25 IST

tags
top news
Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome, Modi to receive him at Mamallapuram
Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome, Modi to receive him at Mamallapuram
Oct 11, 2019 15:07 IST
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
Oct 11, 2019 14:46 IST
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Oct 11, 2019 15:09 IST
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Woman accuses Amazon delivery man of bid to ‘hypnotise, rape’, refuses to file case
Oct 11, 2019 11:53 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
Oct 11, 2019 11:14 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Movie Reviews