Welcome back, Woody: Rashid Irani reviews Toy Story 4

TOY STORY 4 Direction: Josh Cooley

Voices: Tom Hanks, Annie Potts

Rating: 4 / 5

It’s been almost a quarter of a century since Toy Story — would you believe it came out in 1995?

Happily, …4 is as captivating as each of the three films that came before it. It packs in great CGI, a star voice cast, and skillful storytelling to offer something scintillating for kids and adults alike.

The comic new adventures of the toy cohorts hinge on the cowboy doll Woody (Tom Hanks) and the rekindling of his relationship with long-lost friend Bo Peep (Annie Potts).

Several significant new characters are introduced. Watch out in particular for the spork named Forky (Tony Hale), a cross between a fork and a spoon; and a daredevil motorcycle stunt rider voiced by the irrepressible Keanu Reeves.

The lessons are familiar, but in a comfortable way — the true value of things, relationships, people; the toll that time quietly takes on them, as it slips by almost unseen.

The animated toy creations are consistently humanised, and the voice ensemble is an unalloyed delight. The film’s duration, a snappy 100 minutes, will likely leave viewers pleading for more. Bring on Toy Story 5, please.

