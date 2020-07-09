e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 1 more Mumbai cop dies of Covid; death toll in Maharashtra Police rises to 72

1 more Mumbai cop dies of Covid; death toll in Maharashtra Police rises to 72

mumbai Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:07 IST
A 46-year-old naik attached to the Bhandup police station died of Covid-19 on Tuesday night, three days after he first showed symptoms of the virus. With this, the death toll in Mumbai Police has reached 44 while the total number of police personnel who succumbed to the virus across Maharashtra has risen to 72.

According to police, the naik was active till July 4 when he felt a little uneasy, and on July 5 he took sick leave.

On July 6, his son rushed him to Mulund’s Agrawal General Civic Hospital after he developed a serious breathing problem. He was not immediately tested for Covid. However, on seeing his condition, the doctors suspected him to be infected and treated him accordingly. Later, he was shifted to Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, and his swab sample was collected for testing.

“His oxygen saturation was very low. On Tuesday late night he succumbed. He was diabetic for the last four years. On Wednesday, his report revealed that he was Covid-19 positive,” said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police, zone (VII).

The naik’s colleagues who were in close contact with him at the police station have been asked to home quarantine.

