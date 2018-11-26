10 years after 26/11: Mumbai art gallery owner to launch organisation to raise awareness on national security

jayati.bhola@hindustantimes.com

“We’ve had sadness and sympathy. It’s now time for action,” says Kalpana Shah, owner of the Tao art gallery in Worli. She’s speaking ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 terror siege, which also marks 10 years since she lost her husband, Pankaj Shah, who was killed at The Oberoi during the attacks.

On Monday, Kalpana, her daughter Sanjana and son Sarjan will honour the memory of Pankaj by launching Foundation 26/11, a not-for-profit organisation that will fund research, public dialogue and awareness on national security and terrorism.

They will also mark the day, as they usually do, with a commemorative show. This year’s is titled Lotus: The Risen, and will feature performances by percussionist Taufiq Qureshi and santoor player Rahul Sharma, among others, at the National Centre for the Performing Arts.

“Instead of mourning the lives we lost, we wanted to celebrate them. Families of other victims will also come together as we look forward to the future,” says Sanjana.

On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists came to Mumbai in boats, walked in off the coast, and unleashed a 60-hour siege of terror that left 166 people dead and 238 injured.

This, Kalpana says, is a terrifying thought. “It was a barbaric attack on our nation. We’ve had a decade of living with it but now we want to do something about it. We want to mobilise the young generation and their network and get them involved in this conversation.”

The themes for the evening of music will be strength, honour and unity. Performers will play the djembe, tabla and sitar too. “Indian classical music also values strength, honour and unity; it gives us the strength to stand taller and it unites people,” Qureshi says.

“The music will reflect the transition of all of us — going from grief to a better place,” Sanjana adds. “From a dark space to light.”

What: Lotus: The Risen

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA

When: November 26; 7 pm

Cost: Tickets are priced Rs1,000 upwards and are available online

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 01:04 IST