13 phones of Salman Khan fans stolen outside his home in Mumbai, 1 arrested

Around 13 mobile phones of Salman Khan’s fans were stolen when they gathered outside his Bandra (West) residence, eagerly waiting for his return after he was granted bail on Saturday.

The Bandra police traced and arrested the 19-year-old accused, Vishal Yadav, a resident of Golibar in Santacruz.

As per the police, the incident took place between 5.30pm and 8.30pm outside Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments. The complainant, Athar Aslam Khan, 26, told the police he was Khan’s fan and had come to greet him after reading that the actor had been granted bail in the blackbuck poaching case.

Around 8.30pm, Athar realised that his phone, which was in the pocket of his jeans, was missing. He then approached the police and an FIR was registered. Cops said 12 more phones of fans were stolen that night.

Officials found a suspicious person near Naupada Bridge in Bandra on the same night. After his role in the crime was ascertained, he was arrested under section 379 of the IPC.

He has confessed and cops are trying to recover the phones. They are finding out if he has any aides or a criminal record. They are also probing if he stole 13 phones from Shah Rukh Khan fans in November 2017, from outside Mannat.