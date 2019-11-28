19 held for duping 5K of over ₹8 crore

mumbai

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:16 IST

The MIDC Andheri police on Wednesday arrested 19 persons, including three women, for running a fake call centre which cheated nearly 5,000 people of ₹8 crore in the past eight months.

All 19 arrested accused were employees at the call centre. The police are yet to identify the owners .

The accused were held after a raid was conducted around midnight on Tuesday at their office at Marol in Andheri (East).

Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police, zone 10 said, “The accused involved in the crime had experience in handling customers and also had a database of Americans who needed loans. They called the victims and offered loan facilities from prestigious companies in the United States.”

The arrested accused were identified as Parvez Shaikh, Abdul Yusuf, Chittes Goriya, Manoj Chaudhry, Mujahid Peerjada, Amir Shaikh, Etshyan Sayyed, Prajwal Salian, Hamja Shaikh, Mohammad Shaikh, Umar Samsing, Tanvir Shaikh, Salahuddin Shaikh, Ali Shaikh, Johnsan Fugu, Naresh Kumbhar, Sneha Chaudhry, Trupti Jaiswal, and Gulnaz Bag.

They also had a website which offered personal loans.

Those interested would fill up an online form which included their bank details like account number, ID, password and also a soft copy of a cancelled cheque.

Once the call centre had the bank account details of the victims, it siphoned money from their account.

They also duped several victims by asking them to buy fraudulent gift cards.