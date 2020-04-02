2,520 prisoners released from Maharashtra jails amid Covid-19 pandemic

mumbai

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:35 IST

Maharashtra government released 2,520 from 47 prisons till Thursday since it took a decision to release close to 11,000 undertrials who were facing prison terms of less than seven years.

The maximum number of prisoners were released from Arthur Road prison with 379 prisoners, followed by 236 prisoners from Thane, 201 prisoners from Taloja and 161 from Yerwada prison.

To curtail the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the apex court on March 23 had issued a directive to release prisoners in order to reduce overcrowding in jails, which was acted upon by the state which within three days of the order decided to release 11,000 undertrials.

“Yogesh Desai, deputy inspector general, South Region, Maharashtra prison confirmed that the Maharashtra prison department had prepared a chart of the inmates. “It has been submitted to the legal aid service, and courts across the district and city. Accordingly, bails are been given to the inmates to reduce overcrowding across jails,” added Desai. Desai added that every inmate is made to undergo a test before he or she is released on bail.

Sunil Ramanand, additional director of general, prisons said, “Inmates are being released on bail on daily basis following the court order. The aim is to decongest the prisons.”