e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

₹2.5 lakh cash seized at Khopoli, two detained

mumbai Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:36 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai

The Raigad police seized ₹2.5 lakh cash which was being transported on Tuesday. They also detained two people, who were transporting the cash in a vehicle. The police did not register a case.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap on an arterial road and caught hold of the two people in the vehicle.

“We had received information that some unaccounted cash was being transported through our area in the evening,” said a police officer from Khopoli police station.

“We alerted our officials and deployed them in plainclothes. Within a few hours, our officials spotted a car and stopped it. On checking it, they found the cash and detained the two people,” he added.

“We have informed the election commission officials about the cash,” the officer said.

“We are investigating to find out from where the cash was taken and who was supposed to receive them. We are also trying to find out if those were transported to distribute among the voters and to lure them by a political party ahead of the elections. So far, we have not registered a case against anyone,” he added.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 00:36 IST

top news
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News