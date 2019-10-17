₹2.5 lakh cash seized at Khopoli, two detained

mumbai

Navi Mumbai

The Raigad police seized ₹2.5 lakh cash which was being transported on Tuesday. They also detained two people, who were transporting the cash in a vehicle. The police did not register a case.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap on an arterial road and caught hold of the two people in the vehicle.

“We had received information that some unaccounted cash was being transported through our area in the evening,” said a police officer from Khopoli police station.

“We alerted our officials and deployed them in plainclothes. Within a few hours, our officials spotted a car and stopped it. On checking it, they found the cash and detained the two people,” he added.

“We have informed the election commission officials about the cash,” the officer said.

“We are investigating to find out from where the cash was taken and who was supposed to receive them. We are also trying to find out if those were transported to distribute among the voters and to lure them by a political party ahead of the elections. So far, we have not registered a case against anyone,” he added.

