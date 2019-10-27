2 extort ₹3L from woman with video of her consuming drugs, booked

mumbai

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 00:42 IST

Charkop police booked two persons on Wednesday for allegedly extorting ₹3 lakh from a woman by threatening her that they would send videos of her consuming drugs to her husband. The complainant is a resident of Charkop. According to the police, the accused — Reshma Shaikh and Rishabh, both residents of Charkop — and the woman knew each other.

“The woman was scared that the video would potentially damage her personal life. Therefore, she paid the accused ₹3 lakh between September 26 and October 15,” said an officer from Charkop police station.

However, when the accused demanded more money, the complainant approached the police on Wednesday and an FIR was registered. The police have not yet traced the accused.

