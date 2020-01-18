2 former ministers yet to vacate their official bungalows

mumbai

Seven of the nine former ministers in the previous Fadnavis government, who were issued notices by the public works department (PWD) a week ago, have vacated their official bungalows. Sudhir Mungantiwar and Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who occupied Devagiri and Satpura bungalows at Malabar Hill, are the two who are yet to vacate. The nine of them will have to pay penalty for overstaying.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned on November 8, after the Assembly election results were announced, and November 26, after he failed to get majority for his government that lasted three days. The ministers in his cabinet were expected to vacate the official bungalows within 15 days of the second resignation.

The penalty for overstaying is ₹25 per square foot per month (psftpm) for the first month and ₹50 psftpm after it. Among the nine who were sent notices were Ramdas Kadam, Madan Yerawar, Subhash Deshmukh, Arjun Khotkar, Avinash Mahatekar. “The two ministers who are yet to vacate their homes have promised to do it in two days. The dues will be recovered as per the procedure,” said Sanjay Indurkar, executive engineer, PWD, Mumbai division.

According to officials from the department, the charges for overstaying vary, depending on the size and days. “The area of the bungalows and flats vary from 900sqft to 8,000sqft. Some of the former ministers have overstayed for more than a month and will have to pay more than ₹1 lakh. They will not get the no-objection certificates required for contesting elections if they don’t clear the dues,” said another official from the department.

The Mantralaya officers were divided over the cut-off date for vacating the bungalows. The government order says ministers are entitled to stay in government accommodation for 15 days from the day of the resignation of the chief minister. “The officers were divided over the date as Fadnavis resigned twice in November. Finally, we decided to count the days from his second resignation,” the official said.