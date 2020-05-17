e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 2 lakh in city are in home quarantine; BMC says result of finding contacts

2 lakh in city are in home quarantine; BMC says result of finding contacts

mumbai Updated: May 17, 2020 22:55 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

The number of citizens who are home quarantined in the city has crossed two lakh mark in less than a month of crossing the one lakh mark in the last week of April, states the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

The number of citizens under home quarantine was 10,968 on April 6, followed by 43,249 on April 15, 57,700 on April 17, and 92,112 on April 23. It crossed the one lakh mark by the end of April.

According to BMC data, as of May 13, the number of citizens who have been under home quarantine has reached 2,34,829 followed by 95,154 completing their quarantine period.

As of May 13, the BMC had traced around 3,29,982 contacts of 15,581 positive patients of which 2,70,459 were low-risk contacts, and 59,524 were high-risk contacts.

Around 3,400 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have been tested positive owing to contact tracing.

Majority of the those who are advised to be home quarantined are low-risk contacts of those tested positive, followed by those who are high-risk contacts of positive patients but are asymptomatic.

A BMC official said, “With the numbers of positive cases increasing, we also need to have more contacts traced for home quarantine. The situation would be worrying if there was no substantial growth.”

The Central government’s team that has visited the city twice has also asked the BMC to increase quarantine facilities for Dharavi. Newly appointed municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal had also stressed on more contact tracing and quarantining.

Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC had earlier said, “We are identifying more and more citizens for home quarantine due to which the number has increased.”

Further as per BMC data till May 13, the number of citizens who have been screened at fever clinics has increased to 18,360. Around 1,906 were screened till April 10 and 5,836 citizens were screened till April 24.

Meanwhile, BMC anticipates that in the worst-case scenario, Mumbai will be reaching its peak by June end

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In