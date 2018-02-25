2 men physically assault traffic cop in Thane, arrested

Two men were booked for physically assaulting and abusing a traffic constable on Friday.

Jagdish Bimashi, 43, and Ravi Sampat, 56, misbehaved with the traffic police after they were fined for jumping a signal at Kapurbawdi. They are residents of Ghatkopar.

The constable, Nandkumar Bhosle, 48, belongs to the Kapurbawdi traffic division.

“On Friday night, the two accused were heading to Thane from Ghodbunder Road and were riding rashly. Bimashi broke the signal at the Kapurbawdi junction after which, Bhosle asked him to stop his two-wheeler,” an officer from Kapurbawdi police station said.

When Bimashi was asked to pay a fine, he got agitated and started arguing with Bhosle.

“Bhosle requested him to pay the fine. However, Bimashi held his collar and warned him of dire consequences if he imposed the fine,” the officer said.

When Bhosle tried to call other officers, Bimashi and Sampat physically assaulted him.

Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.