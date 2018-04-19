20-year-old falls out of train, body found in pieces on Mumbai tracks

A casual trip to Masjid Bunder proved fatal for 20-year-old Mohammed Saif Abdul Ali Shaikh whose dead body was found on the railway tracks, just 100 metres from his home.

On Tuesday afternoon, Shaikh had gone with two friends to the garment market in Masjid Bunder. At 3.50pm, he boarded a Panvel-bound train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The patrolling staff reported a body lying between Wadala and Sewree at 4.40pm. Shaikh’s mobile phone was found nearby.

“We have registered a case of accidental death report. However, we are investigating to find out whether the boy fell off the train during non-peak hours or he was trying to cross the tracks. The station master in his statement told us that Shaikh was seen crossing the tracks when the accident took place,” said Ajit Baratake, senior police inspector of Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to Wadala GRP, Shaikh was an undergraduate student of commerce and had recently started working in a shop as a sales executive. His father, Abdul, is a tailor who works out of his home in Kamla Nagar, adjacent to the railway tracks in Wadala. The tragic accident that cost Shaikh his life tore his body to pieces.

“The boy was a local due to which the residents of Kamla Nagar who gathered there identified the boy as Shaikh even though his face was beyond recognition,” said an officer from Wadala GRP. Shaikh’s parents were informed and his body parts were sent to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion.

The family had to wait to perform Shaikh’s last rites because not all of his body parts were found initially. His left leg and a hand were missing.

Finally, at 7.30pm, a call came in from the railway yard in Belapur. The leg was found wedged into a train that had come in for cleaning, while part of his hand was found stuck in his stomach.

Shaikh’s body was then handed over to his grieving parents.