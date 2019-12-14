e-paper
23-year-old attempts suicide at Mantralaya, kin says cops to blame

Dec 14, 2019
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
A 23-year old Ulhasnagar resident attempted suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of the state secretariat, Mantralaya, on Friday afternoon. Her brother alleged that she took the step because she and her husband were being “harassed” by the local police.

The woman landed in the safety net installed on the second floor. She suffered minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at St George Hospital in Fort. “The woman’s condition is stable. She has been kept under observation at the intensive care unit (ICU) and has sustained minor injuries on the left side of her head and shoulder. The CT scan didn’t show any major injuries,” said an official from the hospital.

Police said the woman and her husband run a juice centre at Ulhasnagar.

Her brother alleged that the local police was harassing her and her husband in connivance with one of her former friends.

The woman, along with her sister, visited Mantralaya to approach certain ministers or officials to get their help on the issue. However, as her sister did not have id proof, she was not permitted inside, the woman’s brother said.

“I don’t know what happened at Mantralaya but some days ago, my sister and her husband were assaulted by some police officers. The police also booked them in a false case for assaulting the officers. Their juice centre was ransacked by unidentified people. My sister wants justice,” the woman’s brother said.

An official at Mantralaya, who did not wish to be named, said he witnessed the incident. “The woman was crying and saying ‘I want to die. Please save my husband’.”

