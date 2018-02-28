29-year-old in Mumbai forges documents to open 31 bank accounts, arrested

A 29-year-old accused Sunil Chaudhary was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch after it was found that he had allegedly opened 11 current accounts and more than 20 saving accounts in private and government banks after submitting forged documents.

“We will question the accused to find out the purpose for opening several bank accounts especially current bank accounts,” said a crime branch official.

On February 10, officials of Unit 2 raided Chaudhary’s shop ‘Sunil Enterprises’ situated in Swastik house, Masjid Bunder and arrested him along with his accomplice, Attaullah Malik, 24, for allegedly making forged government documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter identification card and several other government documents.

Chaudhary and Malik were sent to judicial custody in the last case after their police remand ended. But during inquiry the police found evidence against Chaudhary. After he had allegedly opened bank accounts on others names by submitting forged documents, police traced the person and learnt that he was not aware about the current account that was opened in his name; the second FIR was then registered at Byculla police station.

The crime branch took Chaudhary’s custody on Tuesday for inquiry of the second case. During inquiry in the first case, police seized 71 PAN cards, six laminated voter id cards, 10 Aadhaar cards and other forged documents.

During interrogation Chaudhary confessed he had opened several bank accounts after submitting forged documents of others. The person was not aware that his forged documents and photograph was used to open the bank account, said the official.