3 UP youth held in Mumbai for trying to sell firearms to fund city tour

Three youths were arrested by Dindoshi police on Wednesday after they came to Mumbai from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh to sell two firearms and bullets to fund their tour of the city.

According to police, they received a tip-off that the accused, Pramod Chouhan, 21, Sanjay Chouhan, 19, and Ravi Sonkar,27, would be coming to their area to sell weapons for around Rs 10,000 after which a police team caught them around 7.20 pm.

Two iron country-made pistols and two live rounds were seized from the three men, said police.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 10:17 IST