300 beds added to Covid-19 hospitals in rural areas of Maharashtra’s Thane district

mumbai

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:44 IST

As many as 300 additional beds were made available in Covid-19 hospitals and treatment facilities in rural areas of Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

At least 500 more beds will soon be made available for Covid-19 patients and this will take the bed capacity to 2,000 in Thane rural, district health officer Manish Renge said.

Sufficient beds were available at the district civil hospital and IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi, apart from other government-run hospitals in the district, he said.

According to the official data, 2,819 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the rural areas of Thane district so far, while the toll in the region stood at 78.

The mortality rate in Thane rural is 2.77 per cent and the recovery rate is at 34.69 per cent, the official said.

Meanwhile, in a mega drive against people violating the lockdown rules, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday collected fines to the tune of Rs 1.50 lakh in just one day, an official said.