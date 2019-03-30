36-year-old kills ex-girlfriend’s son, arrested

The Powai police on Wednesday arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly murdered the five-year-old son of a woman that he was in a relationship with, in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh (MP).

The MP police, which was on the look out for the accused, traced him to Mumbai using call data records. According to police, the man was in a relationship with a woman in Rewa. However, after the relationship ended, he allegedly murdered her child and fled to Mumbai.

A team of MP police came to Mumbai and traced the accused’s location to a society at Gilbert Hill Road in Andheri (West). Powai police said they provided the MP police with logistical support to help nab the accused.

A team from Vishwavidyalaya police station in Rewa took him in custody and he will soon be produced in court for further trial.

