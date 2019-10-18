₹4,355-crore PMC Bank fraud: ‘300 accounts were used to route the money’

mumbai

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the economic offences wing (EOW), which is probing the ₹4,355-crore fraud at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, has frozen close to 300 bank accounts linked to the case, an EOW officer told HT.

On September 30, after the Reserve Bank of India carried out an internal probe, a first information report (FIR) was filed and the 300 accounts were frozen. “Many of these accounts are suspected to have been used to route money for Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL),” said an officer part of the probe.

These accounts are linked to HDIL; the eight companies from the HDIL group that are named in the FIR filed on September 30; the owners of those companies; and 34 other companies linked to HDIL that also received loans. The accounts of HDIL directors Rakesh Kumar and Sarang Wadhawan have also been frozen along with those of senior PMC Bank officials Joy Thomas, who was the managing director, and former chairperson Waryam Singh.

The probe has revealed that Thomas allegedly threatened other bank employees to ensure financial irregularities at the bank were kept under wraps. Thomas told interrogators that he had not declared the loans that HDIL hadn’t repaid to be non-performing assets (NPA) because he feared this would damage PMC Bank’s reputation. “We are not buying all his claims,” the officer said.

