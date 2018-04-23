40-year-old woman jumps to death from 7th floor of Mumbai building

A 40-year-old woman on Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor terrace of her residential building in Four Bungalows, Andheri (West). The incident took place around 4pm, said the Versova police.

The deceased was with her mother-in-law at the time of the incident. The woman lived with her, and her husband works abroad.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead on admission.

When asked whether she had written a suicide note, the police refused to comment

“As of now, we do not know why she took the extreme step. We are investigating the matter thoroughly to find out why she did it and whether anyone drove her to commit suicide. We cannot share further details at this stage,” said Kiran Kale, senior police inspector of Versova police station.