46-year-old man, son manhandle cop, arrested

The Gamdevi police on Friday arrested a 46-year-old man and his son for allegedly assaulting a traffic police constable who stopped them for driving in a no-entry lane in Tardeo.

The arrested accused, Jasan Munwani and Jay Munwani, 20, were produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till Monday.

The complainant, Namdev Sanap, 53, is attached with the Tardeo traffic division. Sanap was manning traffic at August Kranti ground when he saw a vehicle entering through the no-entry lane and stopped it.

The occupants of the vehicle got into an argument with Sanap and hurled abuses at him. The situation soon escalated, with Jasan and Jay manhandling the constable. “Sanap was assaulted by the accused and he sustained an injury to his ear,” said Chandrakant R Thale, senior police inspector, Gamdevi police station.

Police have named two more accused in the case. A video of the incident that is being circulated shows a woman arguing with the constable.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 02:47 IST