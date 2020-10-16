e-paper
47-year-old held with heroin worth ₹2.40 crore in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:08 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested a 47-year-old drug supplier from Dharavi on Wednesday and seized heroin worth ₹2.40 crore from him.

The accused, Manzar Din Mohammad Shaikh, was previously arrested in 2018 with 90 gram heroin, and he became more active and started supplying contraband to peddlers across Mumbai after he was released on bail, said ANC officers. “Shaikh was in direct touch with a drug distributor in Rajasthan. A police team soon will visit to arrest him [the distributor],” said an ANC officer.

Based on a tip-off, ANC officers laid a trap near Kunchi-Korve Nagar in Dharavi on Wednesday evening and apprehended Shaikh. During search, police found 1.2 kilogram heroin from his possession.

Following the seizure, a case was registered against Shaikh under sections of the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“Shaikh is a resident of Indira Nagar in Dharavi and was previously arrested by ANC for a similar offence. But as the quantity was less, he got bail within three months and started supplying drugs again,” said police inspector Shashank Shelke of Ghatkopar ANC unit.

In a crackdown on drugs peddlers and suppliers since the last couple of days, the city police and crime branch have arrested around two dozens of drug peddlers from the city, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade, who holds the charge of ANC.

