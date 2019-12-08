e-paper
50-year-old woman files assault complaint against ex-husband in Kharghar

mumbai Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai

A 60-year-old man attacked his first wife and their daughter with an iron rod in their Kharghar house on Thursday.

The complainant Malti Patil, 50, stays alone in a room in Sector 10 while her daughter Naina, 35, is married. Her husband Kesri, 60, married another woman several decades ago and used to live on the first floor with his second wife and three children.

According to the Kharghar police, the man started building a three-storey building at the plot and rented another house. Malti continued staying in the room and had approached the police complaining about the construction.

On Thursday, Malti and her daughter were cooking and construction work was going on outside. Malti asked the workers to stop work till they finish cooking as dirt was entering her house.

Her former husband Kesri and his daughter Mayuri, 19, came and started fighting with her, said police based on the woman’s complaint.

“My husband hit me with an iron rod on my hand. When my daughter Naina was fighting with Mayuri, he hit her with the iron rod too. I went to save my daughter, but the two started attacking us. My saree was torn,” Malti told the police in her complaint.

The Kharghar police lodged a case of assault against the senior citizen and his daughter for allegedly attacking the two women.

“She also alleged that her husband had disconnected water and electricity of her house,” said an officer from Kharghar police.

No arrest has been made so far.

