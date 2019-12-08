e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

₹500-cr road contracts: BMC orders probe after CAG report

mumbai Updated: Dec 08, 2019 01:16 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said it has ordered an inquiry into possible wrongdoing by the road department after Hindustan Times reported that the comptroller and auditor general of India (CAG) has questioned the civic body on bills and contracts involving blacklisted contractors.

HT had reported on Saturday that CAG carried out test checks on the records of BMC’s road and traffic department for a period of one month, between July and August 2019. It inspected transactions carried out between April 2015 and March 2019.

The test-check report was submitted by CAG to municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi in October 2019. In the report, CAG questioned how BMC had cleared bills for blacklisted contractors without conducting third-party audits of the completed works, which is mandatory according to tender conditions.

On Saturday, the BMC said it will conduct a probe to find out who is responsible for clearing bills for blacklisted contractors. Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi confirmed that he had ordered a departmental enquiry into the same. Additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal said, “A preliminary inquiry will be conducted by the department and a report will be prepared. We will sit and go through the report in a detailed manner to fix the responsibility.”

CAG’s report also slammed the civic body for not collecting penalties from contractors and non-recovery of tax deducted at source (TDS) and Good & Services Tax (GST) from blacklisted road contractors. The total amount lost due to the above is estimated at ₹2 crore. Further, CAG said that BMC had lost ₹2.20 crore in revenue owing to delays in issuing work orders for public parking lots and street parking.

Meanwhile, corporators slammed the BMC over the CAG report. Leader of Opposition and Congress corporator Ravi Raja said, “There is no accountability when it comes to BMC and all these delays are being done to have cost escalations. Also, in case of clearing bills for blacklisting contractors without third-party audits – this is something that should not happen and officials should be held responsible for these actions.” Rais Shaikh, a Samajawadi Party corporator, said, “Be it roads or any department, BMC has always been for the contractors, by the contractors.”

Citizen activist Nikhil Desai said, “We have seen a road scam in BMC around two years ago, and still the picture is same. Road are not good, there are potholes every monsoon, and CAG reports are never taken seriously. BMC should take strict action against the responsible officials to prove that they are serious about these findings.”

top news
HTLS 2019 | India needs a simpler tax code, no ifs and buts: FM Sitharaman
HTLS 2019 | India needs a simpler tax code, no ifs and buts: FM Sitharaman
AAP altered Delhi’s discourse, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
AAP altered Delhi’s discourse, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Congress CMs call for an environment free of fear at HT’s summit
Congress CMs call for an environment free of fear at HT’s summit
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
NHRC team questions doctors on autopsy of Telangana rape accused
NHRC team questions doctors on autopsy of Telangana rape accused
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News